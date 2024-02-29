Report: Rockstar mandates return to office five days a week

Rockstar is set to move back to working in-office five days a week from April.

That's according to Bloomberg, which had access to an email sent to staff on Wednesday by Rockstar head of publishing Jenn Kolbe. The publication reported that Kolbe attributed the new policy to productivity and security reasons, adding that Rockstar sees "tangible benefits" of working in an office.

"Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game," Kolbe reportedly said.

Rockstar experienced a major Grand Theft Auto 6 leak back in September 2022 and another one in December 2023. The game is not due until 2025.

Several companies have mandated at least a partial return to the office over the past year or so – Activision Blizzard required its staff to be back three days a week from April 2023, and ended its hybrid model for QA staffers at the beginning of 2024.

Ubisoft Montreal asked its employees to come at least twice a week in office back in September, and Roblox implemented a three-times-a-week requirement in October 2023.