Grand Theft Auto trilogy reaches 18m downloads on mobile

Netflix's mobile release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy has been downloaded 18 million times across iOS and Android.

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, per data from Appmagic, the Rockstar titles hit the install figure after launching on the streaming service back on December 14.

Among the trilogy Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas leads with 11.6 million total downloads, 9.1 million on iOS and 2.6 million on Android devices.

Vice City is second with a total of 3.1 million installs, and Grand Theft Auto 3 is third with 2.4 million downloads to date.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said, "In Q4, we debuted the Grand Theft Auto trilogy from Rockstar Games.

"This has become our most successful launch to date in terms of installs and engagement, with some consumers clearly signing up simply to play these games."