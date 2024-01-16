Take-Two reportedly in trademark dispute with Remedy over logo design

Take-Two Interactive has issued a trademark dispute over alleged similarities between the logos of Remedy and Rockstar Games.

As reported by RespawnFirst, Remedy filed two variations of the logo (one with and without its name) in May 2023 at the UK government's Intellectual Property Office, both of which were opposed by Take-Two in September and still remain in that phase.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Take-Two for more information.

Remedy filed the trademarks a month after revealing its new logo in April 2023.

The company described the change as a way to "redefine [its] visual identity to bring more consistency" and "showcase [its] evolution over the years" having previously used a bullet in the letter R to represent the Max Payne series.

In April 2022, Remedy and Rockstar entered an agreement to develop remakes of Max Payne 1 and Max Payne 2, which are to be financed by Rockstar.

As noted in Remedy's financial results for the third quarter of 2023, the remakes are currently "in the product readiness stage."