FCC reinstates net neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to restore Net Neutrality.

Net Neutrality prohibits internet service providers from blocking, throttling, or prioritizing traffic.

"Broadband access to the Internet is a critical conduit that is essential for modern life. We all agree. And, as a nation, we have recognized the importance of connectivity and have made a historic multi-billion dollar investment in broadband for all," said Commissioner Anna M. Gomez.

"Despite this unanimous agreement of the importance and value that this critical infrastructure plays in our modern society, since 2017, there has not been a federal framework in place to protect and secure the integrity of our networks."

She added, "Protecting this critical infrastructure that is essential to the safety, economy, health, education, and well-being of this country is good public policy."

Net Neutrality was introduced in the US in 2015 under the Obama administration. However, the FCC overturned it two years later under the Trump administration.

Calls to restore net neutrality began in 2021, as US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on "promoting competition in the American economy."

The order called upon the FCC chair to consider "adopting through appropriate rulemaking 'Net Neutrality' rules similar to those previously adopted."