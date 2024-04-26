ArcheAge to go offline in North America and Europe this June

Kakao Games will be shutting down the North American and European servers for ArcheAge on June 27.

The open-world MMO developed by XL Games was initially launched back in 2015.

In the announcement, Kakao Games attributed the game's sunsetting to its player performance.

"After discussing the performance of ArcheAge with XL Games at length, we have concluded that we're no longer able to provide the MMORPG we envisioned.

"The declining number of active players means the game's content is no longer accessible in the way it used to be, and the experience of it is different from what was originally intended. In light of this, we've made the difficult decision to terminate the live service of ArcheAge in Europe and North America."

The publisher added that it will refund any purchases made in the last two weeks before the termination notice.