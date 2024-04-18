Fallout 4 jumps to No.1 across Europe following TV show launch

Sales of Fallout games have shot up across Europe, with Fallout 4 reclaiming the No.1 spot.

The 2015 game’s sales rose over 7,500% week-on-week across Europe. This is GSD data that tracks digital game sales across all European markets, and physical sales across all major European countries (including UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain).

This is due to some heavy discounting on games in the Fallout franchise across all platforms. It’s all designed to tie-in with the Fallout TV show, which has proven to be a smash hit on Amazon Prime.

The majority of Fallout 4’s sales this week were on PC, representing 69% of all sales, with the rest on PlayStation and Xbox. However, it’s worth noting that the game is freely available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra (and that data is not included here). It's also available to Amazon Luna users.

Meanwhile, Fallout 76 comes in at No.8, with 85% of sales on PC (again, the game is on Game Pass and PS Plus). Fallout: New Vegas is at No.9 and Fallout 3 makes No.10.

Further down the charts, the Fallout Classic Collection is up to No.43, Fallout 2 is at No.57 and Fallout makes No.70.

With continued popularity of the Fallout TV series this week, expect the games to hang around for a while to come.

European Weekly Top 10 (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 2 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 3 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 8 Fallout 76 (Bethesda) 9 Fallout: New Vegas (Bethesda) 10 Fallout 3 (Bethesda)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.