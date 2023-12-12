Grand Theft Auto 6 breaks YouTube records

Grand Theft Auto 6 has become the most-viewed new game trailer on YouTube.

The first-look at Grand Theft Auto's latest instalment has reached over 142 million times since it first went live last week.

YouTube also revealed that content creators and the gaming community have generated over 250 million views on GTA 6 related content.

The company said the trailer reached 93 million views in 24 hours, confirming data shared with GamesIndustry.biz last week that it racked up 96.8 million views in just over nine hours.

"The Grand Theft Auto series has been at the epicentre of entertainment for decades and we expect the YouTube community and its creators to reach new heights for years to come with Grand Theft Auto 6," said Leo Olebe, global head of YouTube Gaming.

He added: "Setting this new all-time record is a testament to the cultural impact of the series."

The GTA 6 trailer went live earlier than planned on December 5 following a leak on social media. Rockstar also revealed that the game will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S in 2025.