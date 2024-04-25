Skip to main content
Arkadium unveils third-party dev program

Game makers can submit their titles to the browser and receive a 75% revenue share

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Browser-based games platform Arkadium has opened to third-party developers.

The firm will offer developers a 75% revenue share model, and game makers globally can submit their titles to the Arkadium for Developers program.

Arkadium aims to release 30 new titles from third-party developers in 2024 via the new initiative.

"We've built Arkadium into a brand known for quality browser-based game experiences and are continuously creating new ways to offer more value to our audience," said Arkadium CEO and co-founder Kenny Rosenblatt.

"This new program enables us to offer a wider selection of games as we open our doors to external developers aspiring to reach our millions of amazing players."

