GTA 6 reveal gains viewers faster than any game trailer in history

The debut trailer for Grand Theft Auto has reached millions of views quicker than any other game to date.

That's according to data, shared with GamesIndustry.biz, from Sparkers's Audience and ThoughRay's Trailr tools which shows the reveal for GTA 6 reached 60 million views on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel alone within 12 hours.

To date, the first GTA 5 trailer (posted on November 2, 2011) has 96.8 million views. The GTA 6 trailer reached half this number in nine hours and ten minutes, and is expected to overtake "within a couple of days."

It also took just six and a half hours to pass the 39 million views achieved by the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer, which was posted on August 17, 2023.

Trailr, ThoughRay's AI-powered sentiment measurement tool, also shows that more than 35% of commenters under the trailer have shown interest in playing the game when it releases. This is the highest level in Trailr's database, which measures sentiment around all major game trailers released in the last five years.

90% of comments were praising Rockstar, with common sentiments including positivity about the return of Vice City as a setting and a desire to learn more about the story and characters.

25% of commenters are already looking forward to finding out the release date – again, a higher sentiment than has previously been tracked – with most expecting it to arrive without delays.

The GTA 6 trailer was due to go live today, but leaked more than 12 hours early. Rockstar released the official trailer and confirmed the game would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.