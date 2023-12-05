Grand Theft Auto 6 launching in 2025
First trailer unveiled early due to leaks
Rockstar has released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier than planned following a leak.
The trailer was initially set to premiere today, but was leaked on social media yesterday prompting Rockstar to upload the first look of GTA 6 on YouTube.
It was also revealed that the next installment of the GTA franchise will launch in 2025.
The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but there's no word of its potential release on PC.
GTA 6 takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, where players can explore the familiar Vice City and its surrounding areas with two new protagonists.
"GTA 6 continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," said Rockstar co-founder Sam Houser.
"We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."
