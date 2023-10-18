Roblox mandates partial return to office by next summer

Roblox is set to move back to working in-office, according to an update shared with employees.

As detailed in a blog post written by Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki, the company has asked an unspecified number of staff to return to work at its San Mateo headquarters by next summer.

Remote employees will be notified by email with details regarding the location of their roles.

They will be provided with the option to join a three-day, in-office schedule (Tuesday to Thursday) or take a severance package.

Employees will have until January 16, 2024, to make a decision.

Those who relocate will begin working from the San Mateo offices by July 15. Those who decide not to relocate will be given three additional months (until April 15) to transition out of their roles as full-time employees.

Some will remain in their remote roles, such as those working in data centers, call centers, and as moderators, and those with "niche skill sets or significant institutional knowledge," though Baszucki didn't provide further information about what this means exactly and who might fall under that criteria

"We did not make this decision lightly, as we understand that the decision to move is significant, both for our employees and for their families and loved ones," Baszucki wrote.

After "numerous deep discussions" regarding remote work, Baszucki explained that "Roblox is an innovation company [that] needed to get back to working in person."

He concluded: "While we know this is the right decision for Roblox, we recognise that it may create challenges for some of our employees. Regardless of what our remote employees decide, please know that we deeply appreciate the hard work and impact each of you has had at Roblox."

Last month, around 30 employees at Roblox were made redundant within its talent acquisition department.