Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast returns, bringing you a digestible dose of the biggest news and analysis from the business of video games.

On this episode, James Batchelor and Christopher Dring discuss the upcoming reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, and how the development team behind it has changed since the launch of the record-breaking Grand Theft Auto 5 back in 2013.

We also discuss the reports regarding the allegedly strained development of Modern Warfare 3 (reports that Sledgehammer Games has since denied), and the position the Call of Duty brand finds itself in as it receives the lowest review scores in the series' history.

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.