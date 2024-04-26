Capcom revises earnings forecast following "favorable" Dragon’s Dogma 2 sales

Capcom has announced that it has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Previously, the figure was ¥140 billion ($892 million), and now the forecast is set to ¥152.4 billion ($971 million). The change represents an increase of 9%.

The change was attributed to the performance of its digital content business. While Dragon’s Dogma 2 released with just ten days remaining in the fiscal year, Capcom cited its impact in the revision, saying it "has performed favorably."

Within a week after launching, the RPG sold 2.5 million units globally. Capcom also acknowledged the performance of Street Fighter 6.

"Further, sales grew for catalog titles consisting primarily of past titles from major series due to their steady popularity. Altogether, this has led us to expect earnings for this business to exceed our plan," said the publisher.

Capcom plans to report its full-year financial results on May 9.