Chris Dring and James Batchelor discuss the biggest stories of the past week, on (potentially) our final Microcast of 2023.

Today's discussion begins with the reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6, from the changes at Rockstar since GTA 5 to the sales expectations and potential impact the game will have on 2024 and 2025, plus our own thoughts on this first look at the game.

We also discuss this year's The Game Awards, including the range of winners, the discourse around developers' winners speeches, and the many balancing acts involved when organising an event like this.

Finally, we discuss Lego Fortnite, and how it fits into both Epic's plans to transform its multiplayer title into a metaverse platform and Lego's ongoing efforts to work closer with the games industry.

All this in just 25(ish) minutes.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.