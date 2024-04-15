BAFTA Games Awards bring some much-needed positivity | GI Microcast

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

This week, Chris and James discuss this year's BAFTA Games Awards, the array of winners, and the vibe among industry professionals - both at the ceremony and the London Developer Conference that was held earlier in the day.

The episode also explores some of the key takeaways from the conference, such as Newzoo's revelation of how few play hours everyone is competing for, as well as the latest discussions around the ongoing waves of layoffs, including the IGDA's call for more action to prevent or minimise them.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.