What next for Xbox, Gearbox and Relic? | GI Microcast

This week, we discuss the ongoing conversations around Xbox - from Chris' recent revelation that developers are finding it hard to justify supporting the platform, to Xbox boss Phil Spencer's suggestion that the console could open up to third-party stores.

We also discuss last week's big studio sales, including Embracer's $460m sale of Gearbox to Take-Two and Relic's breakaway from Sega to become an independent developer.

Episode edited by Ian Higton.