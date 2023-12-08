Baldur's Gate 3 sweeps The Game Awards 2023

Larian Studios and Remedy led The Game Awards last night, with Baldur's Gate 3 winning six awards including Game of the Year, and Alan Wake 2 taking home three of the eight it was nominated for.

Aside from Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3 was awarded Best RPG, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Community Support, and the Player's Choice category, while actor Neil Newbon won Best Performance for his role as Astarion.

Alan Wake 2 picked up three accolades, including Best Narrative, Best Direction, and Best Art Direction.

Elsewhere, Nintendo won three awards while Square Enix and Capcom both won two, including Best Score and Music for Final Fantasy 17 composed by Masayoshi Soken.

This year's Game Awards featured the usual announcements and reveals, including Hideo Kojima's upcoming Xbox exclusive OD in collaboration with director Jordan Peele, Capcom's Monster Hunter: Wilds, Arkane Studios' Blade, Don't Nod's Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, and another release date for Ubisoft Singapore's Skull and Bones.

The show also saw Finnish band Poets of the Fall perform as the Old Gods of Asgard for the first time live, staging a musical number from Alan Wake 2 with its actors Ilkka Villi, Matthew Porretta, and David Harewood alongside Remedy's creative director Sam Lake.

Here are the full list of winners:

Game of the Year 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Best Game Direction: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment) Best Narrative: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment) Best Art Direction: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment) Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy 17 – Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 17 – Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix) Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks) Best Performance: Neil Newbon – Baldur's Gate 3

Neil Newbon – Baldur's Gate 3 Best Adaptation: The Last Of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Last Of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO) Best Ongoing Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red) Best Independent Game: Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studios)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studios) Best Debut Indie Game: Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive) Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse) Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom) Best Action Game: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware) Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) Best RPG: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Best Fighting Game: Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) Best Family Game: Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo) Best Sim/Strategy Game: Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) Best Sports/Racing: Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Games for Impact: Tchia (Awaceb)

Tchia (Awaceb) Best Community Support: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Best Multiplayer presented by Discord: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Square Enix) Content Creator of the Year: IronMouse

IronMouse Best Esports Game: Valorant (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games) Best Esports Athlete: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) Best Esports Team: JD Gaming (League of Legends)

JD Gaming (League of Legends) Best Esports Coach: Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant) Best Esports Event: 2023 League of Legends World Championship