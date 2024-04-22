Solving the skills crisis, and Fallout's fame | GI Microcast

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to watch or download now.

This week, James and Chris are joined by Skillfull founder Gina Jackson to discuss her recent report on the skills crisis in the UK games industry (and the wider industry), as well as the systemic issues that need to be addressed in order to fix it.

The episode also discusses Rare's new solar-powered Barn X and how the success of the Fallout TV show is boosting the games' sales.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Maddie Cullen.