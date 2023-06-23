Everything we learned from the Microsoft vs FTC hearing

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The court hearing between the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft began yesterday, as the former tries to win a preliminary injunction against the latter's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The FTC has already been granted a temporary block until these proceedings have been completed. It's now pushing for tre preliminary injunction it requested on the belief that Microsoft and Activision planned to complete the $68.7 billion transaction before its own administrative hearing in August, which followed the legal challenge issued against the deal in December.

Naturally, much of the arguments have been the same as throughout this entire process, with the FTC arguing that Microsoft's ownership of Activision Blizzard will impact competition in the console space and affect consumers, expecting Microsoft to make Call of Duty (and other Activision properties) exclusive to Xbox.

Microsoft, meanwhile, argued the deal is about bringing more players to more devices, reiterated that it has offered to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms for at least ten years, and that the acquisition is more about Activision-owned King and the access to mobile it provides than just Call of Duty.

But beyond this, new revelations and insights in the various parties involved have come to light. Here are the highlights so far:

Xbox vice president Sarah Bond testified that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick demanded special treatment – specifically a more favourable revenue share – and threatened to pull Call of Duty from Xbox platforms if Microsoft didn't agree. Bond also explained the platform holder gave Activision this new share because it "had players whose expectations we wanted to meet."

On a related note, Bond admitted Microsoft occasionally agrees to an 80/20 revenue split, rather than the traditional 70/30, but only "where we believe it was critical to get that content," The Verge reported.

According to IGN, Bond also claimed the majority of Xbox Cloud Gaming players use it as a console feature (e.g. starting to play a game while it downloads in the background) rather than a service.

The Verge reported Bond revealed Xbox was working on a dedicated version of Xbox Cloud Gaming, separate from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but the "operational costs are higher" and Microsoft has since made partnerships with other cloud gaming services.

Microsoft's Sarah Bond says Xbox Cloud Gaming is used less as a service, more as a feature

An email from PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, shared in court and reported on by IGN, showed the exec was initially unconcerned by the proposed acquisition. Writing two days after the deal was announced, he said that it was "not an Xbox exclusivity play at all" and Microsoft was "thinking bigger than that." He added that he was "pretty sure we will continue to see COD on [PlayStation] for many years to come," and the company will "be okay, more than okay."

Court documents reviewed by IGN suggested the "expected starting period" for the next generation of consoles is 2028 – eight years after the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. The estimate came up during discussions of Microsoft's proposed ten-year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, saying the terms guarantee the series will continue on the next Sony console and guarantee parity with Xbox versions.

Axios' Stephen Totilo shared comments from Jim Ryan, who said Sony would not be able to share details about the next PlayStation console with a Microsoft-controlled Activision. Ryan believed Activision would not be incentivised to develop games that make user of any device features that were not available for the next Xbox.

Totilo also reported on the FTC's claims that the ten-year deals between Microsoft and companies such as Nvidia and Nintendo, promising Xbox and Activision games for their platforms, are "filled with loopholes and speculative commitments."

A court filing spotted by The Verge ahead of the hearing saw Microsoft continue to position itself as the underdog of the console space. The platform holder's lawyers wrote: "Xbox has lost the console wars, and its rivals are positioned to continue to dominate, including by leveraging exclusive content. Xbox has consistently ranked third in consoles behind PlayStation and Nintendo."

Speaking of exclusivity, IGN reported that the original agreement between ZeniMax and Disney was for the upcoming Indiana Jones game to be a multiplatform title. However, Bethesda's Pete Hines revealed this was amended to make the game exclusive to Xbox and PC, as well as arriving day one on Game Pass.

The upcoming Indiana Jones title from ZeniMax's Machine Games has been confirmed as an Xbox exclusive

Ars Technica reported that the FTC pointed to ZeniMax exclusives on Xbox platforms as "powerful evidence" that Microsoft's assurances of multi-platform Call of Duty cannot be trusted. The Commission said Microsoft's actions speak louder than words, noting that all ZeniMax titles announced since that acquisition have been exclusive to Xbox. Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6 and now Indiana Jones have also have also been made exclusive. Microsoft claimed the situation will be more akin to the availability of Minecraft on all platforms, but the FTC said "the context for Call of Duty is very different."

Axios reported Xbox Games Studios boss Matt Booty was further questioned about Microsoft's exclusivity strategy, with the FTC's lawyers citing emails Booty wrote in 2019 and 2021 in which he said there was "no f'ing way" Microsoft should bring its titles to rival platforms and services. Booty acknowledged he was frustrated at the time over the Nvidia's handling of Microsoft games on GeForce Now - with Nvidia initially adding companies' libraries automatically - but that Microsoft's strategy has since changed.

Booty also said Microsoft would "have to adjust graphics and assets" to get Call of Duty running on Nintendo Switch, according to The Verge. The FTC argued that would essentially be a new version of the game, and elsewhere suggested it did not want Switch to be included in its definition of the console market.

The hearing continues later today. Witnesses expected to be called include Xbox execs Phil Spencer and Jamie Lawver, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, and Dov Zimring, who previously worked on Stadia at Google.

If the court rules in the FTC's favour and temporarily blocks the deal, it will push Microsoft and Activision past the July 18 termination date that was originally agreed upon. The two companies will need to renegotiate, or Microsoft must pay Activision Blizzard billions of dollars as a termination fee.

The FTC's legal challenge is one of two major hurdles Microsoft needs to overcome in order to complete the acquisition. It also needs to overturn the UK's decision to block the deal, with an appeal hearing due on July 24, 2023.

It has already secured approval from the European Union – the last of the three key markets – as well as various territories around the world.

You can learn more about the regulatory challenges Microsoft faces in our extensive primer.