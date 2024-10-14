Report: Xbox Cloud Gaming to support titles from players' game libraries

Microsoft is reportedly planning to expand its cloud streaming service to include owned titles from players' Xbox game libraries.

According to The Verge, the firm will supposedly test this feature in November 2024 with Xbox Insiders before rolling it out to more users.

Players can currently stream titles available on Xbox Game Pass via cloud streaming, but not titles they own in their game library.

Microsoft initially announced game library support in 2022, but it never launched. The Verge said the delay was reportedly due to Microsoft "having to prepare infrastructure for thousands of games, instead of the hundreds that currently exist on Xbox Game Pass."

It also suggested that "some publishers will hold certain games back due to licensing requirements or deals."

Last week, Microsoft announced plans to sell games within its Xbox App on Android starting next month. Xbox president Sarah Bond said players will be able to purchase and play games directly from the app.