Inflexion Games' UK division is reportedly closing down

The UK division of Inflexion Games is reportedly closing down.

Audio director Jon Newman confirmed the cuts on LinkedIn, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing the sad news that the UK subsidiary of Inflexion Games is closing, and with it, the roles of the audio team based here in the UK as well as others in the UK are affected."

Principal audio designer Rebecca Parnell confirmed they too had been impacted, as did senior audio designer Tom Avis.

Inflexion has yet to formally acknowledge the cuts, and the number of developers impacted by the layoffs remains unknown.

Newman paid tribute to colleagues, saying it had "been a joy and privilege" to work on the studio's fantasy open-world survival crafting game, Nightingale, over the last four years.

"We can honestly say with pride that we gave it our all and that we poured our hearts into creating something unique."

Last week, we reported that Surgent Studios had put its entire games division on hiatus as it struggled to secure funding, placing an unknown number of staff at risk of being laid off.