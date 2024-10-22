Malaysian government invests $4.64m to boost national esports talent

The Malaysian government is investing $4.64m/£3.58m (RM20m) into the country’s esports ecosystem.

As reported by Bernama and spotted by EsportsInsider, Malaysian authorities have agreed under the Malaysia Madani Budget 2025 to allocate $53.3m/£41.1m (RM230m) for the development of all sports, $4.6m/£3.5m of which has been earmarked especially for its esports scene.

This will be used to support talent development, coaching, infrastructure, and grassroots activities.

Furthermore, that fund will also support the development of a national esports centre, which will host national and international events and host its own production facilities.

Last year, Malaysia hosted the PUBG Global Series 1 and is set to host the PUBG Global Championship later this year.