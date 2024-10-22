Skip to main content

Malaysian government invests $4.64m to boost national esports talent

This will be used to support talent development, coaching, infrastructure, and grassroots activities

News by Vikki Blake Contributor
The Malaysian government is investing $4.64m/£3.58m (RM20m) into the country’s esports ecosystem.

As reported by Bernama and spotted by EsportsInsider, Malaysian authorities have agreed under the Malaysia Madani Budget 2025 to allocate $53.3m/£41.1m (RM230m) for the development of all sports, $4.6m/£3.5m of which has been earmarked especially for its esports scene.

Furthermore, that fund will also support the development of a national esports centre, which will host national and international events and host its own production facilities.

Last year, Malaysia hosted the PUBG Global Series 1 and is set to host the PUBG Global Championship later this year.

