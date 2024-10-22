Twitch has removed badge identifying game devs in chat streams

Twitch has removed a badge that identified game developers in chat streams.

As detailed in a blog post yesterday, the badge is no longer visible on the platform, and the toggle on the developer console has been disabled.

"The increased volume in organisation requests as a result of the chat badge, both legitimate and illegitimate, contributed to a noticeable delay in our reviews and an increasingly difficult-to-manage queue," Twitch developer relations head Jon Bulava wrote.

This issue relates to Twitch's developer organisations feature, which allows studios to build extensions to analyse how games perform on the platform.

The decision to remove the badge was so it could "restore [its] developer organisation process."

Developers who submitted a request that included a game ownership claim before November 1, 2024, will have their review completed before December 1, 2024.

Those that had submitted a request without a game ownership claim will be denied but encouraged to resubmit.

As to whether the badge will be reintroduced, Bulava said the feature "has challenges to overcome" before this can occur.

"There are no plans to consider this functionality at this time, but it may be re-evaluated in the future given the potential to facilitate communication between developers and the creators who love playing their games."