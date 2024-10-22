PopReach closes its Vancouver studio follow sale of mobile games business

PopReach Games has shut down its Vancouver studio and seems to have fully exited the video games industry.

The closure was confirmed by the company's vice president of game studios Marina Sapunova via a LinkedIn post, spotted by PocketGamer.biz. It is unclear how many staff have been affected.

The news follows the sale of PopReach Games India and its portfolio of free-to-play titles – including Smurf's Magic Match, Gardens of Time, and Kitchen Scramble – to Phoenix Games for $9.8 million in cash back in April.

In its most recent financials, PopReach parent Ionik confirmed the sales of its video games business. Meanwhile, PopReach's own website only lists studios in Bangalore, India and Vancouver, Canada, suggesting the entire PopReach Games business has been wound down.

PopReach Games was founded in 2015 and previously had additional studios in Toronto and London. In addition to the games it published directly, it also took over management and live operations of select titles from other companies, such as Kabam's Kingdoms of Camelot.