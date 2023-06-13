FTC asks court to prevent Microsoft closing Activision Blizzard deal early

At a glance:

US court asked to stop Microsoft completing the Activision deal before August hearing

The FTC said press reports indicate the two companies planned to merge despite pending legal proceedings and UK block

A temporary restraining order has been requested by Thursday June 15, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a US court to prevent Microsoft from completing its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard before the Commission's legal challenge against the deal has been addressed.

In a new court filing to the US District Court of Northern California, spotted by VGC, the FTC requested a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, claiming to two companies "have represented that they may consummate the proposed acquisition at any time."

Microsoft originally estimated its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard would be completed by June 30, 2023. However, the FTC issued a legal challenge in December – with the hearing set for August 2 – and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority has blocked the deal, although Microsoft and now Activision Blizzard are both appealing to overturn this decision.

The Commission said press reports have indicated both companies were "seriously contemplating" closing the deal, despite the CMA's orders and the upcoming FTC hearing.

The FTC once again warned that Microsoft's ownership of Activision Blizzard would "substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly" in the markets of high-performance consoles, multi-game library subscription services, and cloud gaming subscription services.

The Commission said the combined company at the end of the transaction would have the "ability and increased incentive to withhold or degrate Activision's valuable gaming content to undermine its competitors," leading to reduced consumer choice, less innovation, higher prices and/or lower quality products.

As such, it says a restraining order blocking Microsoft and Activision from closing the deal early is necessary to "maintain the status quo and prevent interim harm" until the legal proceedings have determined whether the merger violates US antitrust law.

The FTC has requested such an order is made before 8.59pm PT on Thursday, June 15, 2023, and that the block remain in place until the court has ruled on whether the FTC should be granted its preliminary injunction.

In a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft president Brad Smith said: "We welcome the opportunity to present our case in federal court. We believe accelerating the legal process in the U.S. will ultimately bring more choice and competition to the market."

The Commission also offered an update on the proceedings leading up to the August 2 hearing.

The organisation said that fact discovery has been completed, expert reports have been served, and the parties have exchanged final witness lists and exhibit lists.

Expert depositions are scheduled throughout June, with pretrial briefs due in July.

