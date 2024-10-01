Microsoft discontinues HoloLens 2, no replacement planned

Microsoft has confirmed it will stop manufacturing the HoloLens 2 at the end of 2027.

As reported by UploadVR, the device will continue to receive "updates to address critical security issues and software regressions" until the cut off point, after which software support will end.

The HoloLens 2 launched in 2019, three years after the first iteration of the augmented reality headset.

In 2022, Business Insider reported that Microsoft had cancelled the HoloLens 3. The firm removed Windows Mixed Reality from an operating system update a year later.

Microsoft clarified that it remained "fully committed" to the militarised HoloLens IVAS, which is planned to be tested by the US Army in early 2025.

The decision to end production of the HoloLens 2 followed layoffs in the mixed reality division this June, as reported by CNBC.