Metacore expands with new studio in Germany

Metacore, the developer of Merge Mansion, has unveiled a new studio in Germany.

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, Metacore Berlin will work on developing content for Meger Mansion and possibly new titles in the future.

CEO Mika Tammenkoski said, "We've been planning our expansion and vetting different markets for quite some time now to support our growth and talent acquisition. We're excited to finally reveal that we're setting up shop in Germany."

Additionally, Metacore has revealed that it has amassed nearly $136 million in revenue for 2022.

The company also said that Merge Mansion has been downloaded 50 million times globally since its release in September 2020.

In January of this year, the Finnish game company acquired Supercell's Everdale.