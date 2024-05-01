Fortnite, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto dominate March playtime in the US

Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5 and a trio of Call of Duty titles were consistently the most played games across consoles in the US last month.

Circana has started included engagement rankings alongside its monthly report on US spending, and reports that Fortnite was the biggest game base on monthly active users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

On both consoles, Call of Duty HQ — accounting for activity across Warzone 2.0, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 — came in second, followed by the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

However, it's Sony's Helldivers 2 that led the way on Steam, followed by Valve's own Counter-Strike 2.

These rankings echoed those compiled by Newzoo for six European markets, although Minecraft ranks higher in those territories.

It also further demonstrates a recent Newzoo report showing titles that are six years old or older accounted for 60% of all playtime in 2023.

The only newly released titles to make it into Circana's rankings were Sony's MLB: The Show 24 (amusingly, No.1 on Xbox Series) and Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 (No.6 on Steam).

Below are the ten most played games on PlayStation 5 based on monthly active users:

* Call of Duty HQ includes Warzone 2.0, Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3

This month Last month Title Publisher 1 1 Fortnite Epic Games 2 2 Call of Duty HQ* Activision 3 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 Remastered Rockstar Games 4 4 NBA 2K24 2K Sports 5 7 Helldivers 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment 6 5 Madden NFL 24 Electronic Arts 7 6 Roblox Roblox Corporation 8 8 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment 9 151 Sifu Sloclap 10 10 Minecraft Mojang Studios / Xbox

Below are the top ten most played games on Xbox Series X|S:

This month Last month Title Publisher 1 1 Fortnite Epic Games 2 2 Call of Duty HQ* Activision 3 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 Remastered Rockstar Games 4 6 Roblox Roblox Corporation 5 7 Minecraft Mojang, Xbox Game Studios 6 4 Madden NFL 24 Electronic Arts 7 11 NBA 2K24 2K Sports 8 9 Rainbow Six: Siege Ubisoft 9 8 Dead Island 2 Deep Silver 10 NEW MLB: The Show 24 Sony Interactive Entertainment

Below are the most played Steam games for March 2024: