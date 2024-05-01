DDM: Gaming investments reached $2.2bn during Q1

Digital Development Management (DDM) says gaming investments hit $2.2 billion in Q1.

The newest report reveals that this figure was reached across 178 transactions.

By comparison, last year, the quarter saw gaming investments total $755 million.

Disney's $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games contributed to 67% of the division's total.

Meanwhile, M&A activity during the quarter grew 382% year-on-year to $2 billion via 41 deals.

Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, Kirkbi, and Glitrafjord's acquisition of Kahoot commanded the lion's share of the segment's value. The $1.6 billion transaction comprised 76% of acquisition totals during Q1.

When assessing Q1's investment and M&A activity, DDM acknowledged the current economic downturn and industry redundancies.

It said, "Despite game industry layoffs and business turmoil, investments and M&As show a return to cautious growth."