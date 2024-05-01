Take-Two reportedly closing its Seattle office

Take-Two appears to be preparing to close its Seattle office this summer, likely as part of the recently announced layoffs across the company.

GamesIndustry.biz has seen a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) filed in Washington State, that indicates the Seattle branch will shut down and 70 workers will be affected.

The closure and layoffs are expected to begin on June 28, 2024. It is unclear if any other offices have been affected.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Take-Two for clarification and comment. Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis replied with the following statement.

"On April 16th, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the Company's margin profile, while still investing for growth. As part of these efforts, the Company is rationalizing its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organizational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs."

"The Company is not providing additional details on this program."

The publisher announced last month that it would be laying off around 5% of all employees — an estimated 580 people — by the end of this year as part of cost-cutting efforts.

This is the third cost-cutting program Take-Two has announced since February 2023. In a recent edition of This Week In Business, Brendan Sinclair took a deeper look at why the publisher is struggling to cut costs.