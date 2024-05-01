Belka Games reduces staffers by 20%

Mobile game maker Belka Games has laid off 33 staffers.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the job cuts represent a reduction of 20% of its employees.

Established in 2010, the studio has launched titles such as Clockmaker, Solitaire Cruise, and Bermuda Adventures.

The lay off news was picked after Alexander Pugachev, lead narrative designer at Belka, took to social media, to share a list of all those affected by the move.

Afterward, Alexander Bogdanov, CEO of Belka, issued a statement regarding the layoffs to WN HUB.

"The company has adjusted its strategy, as a result of which we have become more critical of the products. A difficult decision was made to reduce 20% of the team," he said.

"We are grateful to everyone for their invaluable contribution to the development of Belka Games, and we use all our resources so that the guys can find new career opportunities."

Bogdanov added that the firm aims to develop "new hits and prepare for the next stage of growth."