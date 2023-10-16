Metacore Games snaps up animation studio Piñata

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Merge Mansion creator Metacore Games has acquired animation studio Piñata.

The games company purchased all of the animator's shares; details of the deal were not made public.

With the acquisition, Metacore intends to expand the storytelling and in-house marketing operations for its games.

Piñata was founded in 2008; it has worked as a creative partner and art producer with clients such as Zynga, Housemarque, and SuperCell.

Meanwhile, its games art portfolio includes Control, Boom Beach, and Clash of Clans. Additionally, it has been working with Metacore since the launch of Merge Mansion in 2020.

"Our mission is to create entertainment with our games but also with our marketing and community building. Piñata brings us not only animation skills and capabilities but creative storytelling both for our games and marketing," said Metacore CEO Mika Tammenkoski.

The news comes days after Metacore announced the opening of a new games studio in Germany. It was also revealed that the games firm generated nearly $136 million in 2022.