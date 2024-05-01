Monopoly Go helps push March sales up 4% | US Monthly Charts

Circana today released its sales report for US spending on games in March, showing growth for the fourth consecutive month.

Overall spending was up 4% to $4.89 billion, while spending on content (physical and digital games, add-on content, and subscriptions across all platforms) was up 9% to $4.25 billion.

With spending on accessories up 9%, hardware was the only category that saw spending decline. Consumer spending on hardware was down 32% to $391 million for the year.

The console and PC market had a strong selection of new releases in March, but the real driver for game spending was mobile, which accounted for 89% of the year-on-year growth, accoring to Circana.

Monopoly Go, Royal Match, Roblox, and Candy Crush Saga topped Sensor Tower's mobile chart, in that order. Coin Master moved up a spot this month to round out the top five.

"The top four games remain unchanged and continue to maintain a significant gap from the rest of the field, with Monopoly Go still holding a commanding lead over second place Royal Match," said Sensor Tower's Samuel Aune.

Console content spending was up 3%, while PC content spending (grouped with cloud and non-console VR) was up 2%.

Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 was the best-selling console/PC game of March, with launch-month sales more than 11 times higher than those of the original 2012 Dragon's Dogma.

In its first month on sale, the sequel has already topped the combined lifetime sales total for Dragon's Dogma and its expansion Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen.

While it was relegated to second place, Helldivers 2 continued to sell, and Circana has it as the seventh highest US dollar sales of any Sony-published game after just two months on sale.

All six of the new releases in the Top 20 finished in the top half of the list, with MLB: The Show 24 ending up in third place despite its performance not including digital sales for the Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

Princess Peach: Showtime finished in sixth with WWE 2K24 in ninth despite being similarly hampered, with digital sales for neither title included in their total.

Some games had to fall off the list to make room for those new releases, with the most precipitous drops coming from February's fourth place Skull and Bones (gone after a single month in the chart) and February's seventh place Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (out after two months).

On the hardware front, every console saw spending down at least 30% year-over-year. The PS5 was tops in dollar sales and unit sales, while Switch was the runner-up in number of units sold but Xbox Series X|S took second in terms of dollars spent.

The PlayStation Dual Sense Edge was the best-selling accessory of the month, and overall growth in that category was boosted by headset and headphone spending.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games from the period of March 3 through April 6, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Dragon's Dogma 2 2 1 Helldivers 2 3 New MLB: The Show 24^ 4 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) 5 New Rise of the Ronin 6 New Princess Peach: Showtime* 7 2 Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth 8 New Unicorn Overlord 9 New WWE 2K24* 10 10 Hogwarts Legacy 11 6 Madden NFL 24 12 12 EA Sports FC 24 13 16 Minecraft 14 107 Horizon 2: Forbidden West 15 5 Tekken 8 16 19 Rainbow Six: Siege 17 14 Elden Ring 18 17 Mario Kart 8* 19 13 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 20 18 Mortal Kombat 1

* Digital sales not included for marked titles

^ Digital sales on Nintendo and Xbox platforms not included