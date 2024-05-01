Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

LinkedIn launches games on its platform

Users on the social media site can play Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb today

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Business social media site LinkedIn has officially rolled out game offerings.

As reported by The Verge, users whom visit the site on desktop or mobile can access the newly launched titles.

LinkedIn's offerings include the word association title Pinpoint, the Sudoku-like Queens, and the trivia game Crossclimb. All the games are free to play.

The causal titles hit the platform more than a month after it was reported that they were being developed.

Read this next

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
Jeffrey Rousseau: Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.
Related topics
casual gaming LinkedIn Social Media