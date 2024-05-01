LinkedIn launches games on its platform
Users on the social media site can play Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb today
Business social media site LinkedIn has officially rolled out game offerings.
As reported by The Verge, users whom visit the site on desktop or mobile can access the newly launched titles.
LinkedIn's offerings include the word association title Pinpoint, the Sudoku-like Queens, and the trivia game Crossclimb. All the games are free to play.
The causal titles hit the platform more than a month after it was reported that they were being developed.