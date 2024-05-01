PlayStation's Shuhei Yoshida and Greg Rice to keynote Develop:Brighton 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Shuhei Yoshida and Greg Rice have been announced as the second keynote speakers for this year's Develop:Brighton conference.

Yoshida, who is head of PlayStation Indies, and Rice, who is lead curator for Day of the Devs, will hold a talk titled 'Supporting Indies and Creativity in Game Development', where they will discuss the challenges indie studios may face and the support PlayStation can provide, as well as their shared experience of working with indie devs.

"Shuehi and Greg's wealth of experience and expertise really speaks for itself," said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"Their storied history of championing indie developers and the insights they've gathered over the years makes this keynote one not to miss and we look forward to welcoming them to Brighton this summer."

Other speakers include experts from EA, Ubisoft, Roll7, Ustwo Games, Rocksteady Studios, Rebellion, Unreal, Team17, and Square Enix. GamesIndustry.biz's James Batchelor will also be hosting 'The Games Industry 2024 Survival Guide' on July 9 at 12 pm.

Develop:Brighton will take place from Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.

GamesIndustry.biz readers can get an additional 10% off all passes by using the code LKYSQJ. You can book your tickets here.

