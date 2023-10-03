If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dang shuts down

Boomerang X developer calling it quits after funding for a follow-up fails to materialize

Boomerang X screenshot showing a first-person shooter view of a caterpillar-like creature coming upright out of the ground in a bamboo forest. A prompt to push F to talk is on the caterpillar's stomach. The player's hands are wrapped in bandages and the right hand holds up a large throwing star with four curved blades
Brendan Sinclair avatar
News by Brendan Sinclair Managing Editor
Published on

New York-based developer Dang is shutting down.

The five-person team behind the 2021 first-person shooter Boomerang X posted a note to social media yesterday announcing the disbanding of the team.

"Dang is closing up shop," the studio said. "Unfortunately we were not able to find funding for our next game and we are out of money.

"We're not writing off the possibility of working on some small stuff together in the future but for now we're all going our separate ways. Thanks to all the love you've shown to us over the years and thanks for playing Boomerang X."

Dang had also been working on a game called IO Interloper, though it was first announced six years ago and did not yet have a release window.

It's been a difficult stretch for layoffs across the industry, with Epic, Activision Blizzard, Team17, Naughty Dog, Gearbox, Rainbow Studios, Ascendant Studios, Beamdog, Crystal Dynamics, Roblox, and Volition all cutting staff (or closing, in Volition's case) in the past month and change.

Dang is not the only indie studio to call it quits either, as Puny Human today announced its own demise, saying a client had put the company in a tight spot by refusing to send previously agreed-upon payments.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Brendan Sinclair avatar

Brendan Sinclair

Managing Editor

Brendan joined GamesIndustry.biz in 2012. Based in Toronto, Ontario, he was previously senior news editor at GameSpot in the US.