Roblox lays off 30 staff

Roblox has made several redundancies within its talent acquisition department.

TechCrunch reports that around 30 employees were let go last week as the company concentrates on shoring up its bottom line rather than expanding.

"The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," a Roblox spokesperson told the site, adding that no other teams were affected.

"With our commitment to getting our cash compensation growth in line with our bookings growth by the end of Q1 2024, we now need a smaller Talent Acquisition organization to meet our adjusted hiring needs. This action is the result of the reduction in our hiring targets to better align with our growth goals."

Roblox has benefitted from an influx of new users over the past few years and dramatically grown its income. However, its operations are still not profitable.

In its Q1 earnings earlier this year, the company reported record revenues but still posted a loss of $268 million, compared to a loss of $160 million from the same period in the previous year.