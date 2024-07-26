Arts union Equity issues guidance for UK workers following SAG-AFTRA strike

The UK's performing arts and entertainment union Equity has shared its support of SAG-AFTRA's video game strike announced yesterday.

In a statement issued on its website, assistant general secretary John Barclay said Equity "stands in total solidarity" with its sister union that has "taken the brave decision to authorise a strike against US video games companies."

"Voice and performance capture artists are a vital part of this multibillion-dollar industry, bringing life to characters that make games successful," said Barclay.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with SAG-AFTRA as partners in a global fight to secure fair pay and protect our members' rights, which could not be more urgent as we move forward with artificial intelligence innovation."

Due to UK legislation, Equity is unable to join in on the strike action as performers who wish to take part will not have legal protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract.

Equity has issued guidance for SAG-AFTRA members who are contracted in the UK to work for struck companies.

It has advised Equity members to continue work and undertake contractual obligations, and for SAG-AFTRA members working in the UK to do the same as the US-based union "is not permitted to discipline [members] for continuing to work" under UK law.

Barclay added: "In light of the strike authorisation, it is incumbent on the studios, producers and game developers that are operating in the UK to be transparent with performers and inform our members if they are commissioning work for a struck company. Excessive non-disclosure agreements should not be used to undermine the bargaining position of the creative workforce."