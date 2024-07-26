Discuss the skills crisis at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit

More speakers have been confirmed for this September's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, including sessions on the skills crisis and developing young talent.

The GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit takes place at the Royal Institution in London on September 18. Tickets are available here.

Skillfull founder Gina Jackson will share with attendees and update on her report on the Skills Crisis in a session at the event. Meanwhile, NextGen Skills' Phil Atkinson will discuss the opportunities around apprenticeships during a breakout session.

Finally, Wardog Studios' operations director Scott Baxter will discuss training in an era of rapid skills decay.

The conversation around skills development is one of many topics that will be discussed at the HR Summit. Other areas include team morale and leadership during times of change and uncertainty, AI, neurodiversity, hybrid working and mental health. The event will conclude with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Tickets are through here.

Last year the event at BAFTA was a complete sell-out. This year's event will take place in a bigger venue, and our expert speaker line-up includes Andy Coley (Games Studio Training), Eimear Slattery (RKD), Emma Smith (Hestia Talent), Gina Jackson (Pitchify), Hayley Blundy (Futurlab), Lisa Opie (Ubisoft), Michael Chan (Compulsion Games), Perri Lewis (Mastered), Phil Atkinson (NextGen Skills), Pierre Escaich (Ubisoft), Sarah Brewster (Fresh Seed), Sarah Sorrell (Safe In Our World), Scott Baxter (Wardog), Sean Hogan (RKD), Sheila Attwood (Brightmine), Tommy Thompson (AI and Games), and more to be announced.

For sponsorship queries, please contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.

The Best Places To Work Awards is in its final month of judging, with just a few weeks left for companies to take part. They can sign-up here.