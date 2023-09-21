Crystal Dynamics is latest Embracer studio to suffer layoffs

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Crystal Dynamics has laid off ten people, making it the latest Embracer-owned studio to downsize since its parent began restructuring.

The Tomb Raider developer posted a statement on X, revealing nine brand and marketing personnel and one IT employee had been let go.

The company attributed this to "an internal restructuring to align the studio with our current business needs."

Crystal Dynamics is working with the affected staff to support them in their search for new employment, and calls on any studios with vacancies in brand direction, creative services, community or IT to email peoplexp@crystald.com.

The news follows layoffs at Beamdog and Gearbox Publishing, both of which are also owned by Embracer Group.

Embracer is currently undergoing a major restructuring program, following the collapse of a deal expected to be worth $2 billion and in the face of more than $1 billion in debt.

This restructuring has also led to the closure of Campfire Cabal and Saints Row developer Volition Games.

When the restructuring was originally announced, Crystal Dynamics posted a statement on X assuring fans that it would not impact its work on the next Tomb Raider or its collaboration with The Initiative on the rebooted Perfect Dark.