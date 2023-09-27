Activision Blizzard reportedly cuts 10 from Hearthstone team

Activision Blizzard has laid off some developers from the Hearthstone team, the company confirmed to Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gach.

Gach reported last night that 10 people within the Hearthstone team were let go without notice as part of a restructuring.

"Organizational changes were made to the Hearthstone team," an Activision Blizzard representative told Gach. "As a result a small number of roles have become redundant. We want to thank these employees for their many contributions."

Among those laid off was a tools engineer with 18 years of tenure, Gach said.

Activision Blizzard's most recent quarterly earnings showed the Diablo 4 launch drove Blizzard revenue up 160% year-over-year with the division's operating income more than four times what it posted in the year-ago quarter. Both figures were second quarter records for Blizzard.

The cuts follow a round of layoffs in Activision Blizzard's esports division in July that cut 50 employees, and VG247 reported on a LinkedIn post from an ex-employee with nearly 18 years at the company who was hit by "a small QA restructuring" about a week ago.