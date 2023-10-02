Team17's Michael Pattison leaves amidst company restructure

Updated: UK-based indie publisher Team17 is the latest games company to be hit by a round of layoffs.

The firm has also announced the CEO of its Team17 Digital division, Michael Pattison, has left the business.

A spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz: “In response to the reports concerning the departure of Michael Pattison from Team17, we can confirm we have amicably parted ways with Michael. We can also confirm that we have sadly entered into a period of consultation today within Team17 Digital, with Astragon and Storytoys remaining unaffected by the restructuring plans.”

Original Story: Sources told Eurogamer that the company has announced a restructure that is likely to result in job losses, with around 50 roles said to be at risk.

Most of these roles are believed to be in the publisher's QA department as it chooses to outsource this to external providers instead. Junior QA roles are expected to be particularly affected.

However, sources also say CEO Michael Pattison, who leads the Team17 Digital division, is expected to leave. He originally joined Team17 in October 2021.

It follows news that group CEO Debbie Bestwick is also leaving the business at the end of the year, to be replaced by Steve Bell.

A consultation process is said to be underway, which is expected to conclude in November.

Team17 already made a round of layoffs within its internal development teams back in March.

The industry is seeing another wave of redundancies, with Creative Assembly and Epic Games among those most recently affected.