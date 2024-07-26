Look North World raises $4.5m in overall funding

Developer and publisher Look North World has raised an additional $2.25 million in seed funding, bringing the total raised to $4.5 million.

The round was led by London Venture Partners, with participation from Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund, Overwolf, Crush Ventures, the venture arm of Crush Music, Hasbro, Pix Capital, and Hibbard Road Partners.

Funding will support development of original titles, of which the studio currently has 15 in development, and researching how games are built using user generated content.

Look North World has already developed and published five games on Unreal Engine for Fortnite.

The publisher also announced the launch of its creator label, which will provide creators artistic and technical support, a marketing budget, and long-term ownership of intellectual property.

Creators including Austin 'TomJank' Rodriguez and Jon 'SightedSloth' Jungemann have been signed to the program.

"Investing in Look North World cements our belief in user-generated content being a core pillar of the future of gaming," said London Venture Partners' Matt Bilbey.

"Alex and his veteran team are pioneers, notably during previous growth waves of console and mobile. With Look North World they continue to reshape how games are built and published."

Bandai Namco Entertainment o21 Fund principal Yoyo Yang added: "Look North World is a great partner, as a company with a foundation of game making know-how and founders who have created blockbusters in traditional games now looking to apply their pedigree and vision to what the new generation of gamers want to play."

Look North World was established last year by EA, Bungie, and Kongreate alums Alex Seropian, Jay Pecho, Patrick Moran, Kyle Marks, Aaron Marroquin, and Prashant Patil.