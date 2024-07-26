Elden Ring climbs to Top Five in revenue charts for June | Newzoo Charts

Elden Ring has jumped 18 places to No.3 in Newzoo's overall revenue charts for June, following the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

The FromSoftware title also broke into the Top 20 of the data firm's monthly active user engagement charts at No.13, jumping from its No.27 position in May.

Fortnite and EA Sports FC 24 remained in the top two spots of Newzoo's revenue chart across all platforms, while Destiny 2 moved up three places from No.8 to No.5.

Final Fantasy 14 Online rose from No.33 to No.17 prior to the release of its fifth expansion Dawntrail on July 2, while Overwatch 1 and 2 came in at No.18 after the launch of season 11 on June 20.

While Luigi's Mansion 2 HD didn't make the Top 20 in the overall revenue charts, it climbed to No.2 on the Switch revenue charts in three days following its release on June 27.

Metroid Prime: Remastered also jumped 65 spots to No.13 on the Switch revenue charts, following the announcement of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's launch in 2025.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 1 Fortnite 2 2 EA Sports FC 24 3 21 Elden Ring 4 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 5 8 Destiny 2 6 4 NBA 2K24 7 7 Valorant 8 9 Diablo 4 9 13 Grand Theft Auto 5 10 11 Roblox 11 5 Ghost of Tsushima 12 17 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 13 18 World of Warcraft 14 23 The Sims 4 15 20 Minecraft 16 14 League of Legends 17 33 Final Fantasy 14 Online 18 32 Overwatch 1 and 2 19 15 Madden NFL 24 20 12 MLB The Show 24

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 1 Fortnite 2 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 3 3 Minecraft 4 4 Roblox 5 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 6 7 EA Sports FC 24 7 6 XDefiant 8 8 Rocket League 9 9 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 10 13 Destiny 2 11 11 Overwatch 1 and 2 12 19 Valorant 13 27 Elden Ring 14 10 Apex Legends 15 12 Diablo 4 16 16 NBA 2K24 17 28 MultiVersus 18 17 League of Legends 19 18 Madden NFL 24 20 21 Fall Guys

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: