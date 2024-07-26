Elden Ring climbs to Top Five in revenue charts for June | Newzoo Charts
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD rose to No.2 on the Switch revenue charts in three days
Elden Ring has jumped 18 places to No.3 in Newzoo's overall revenue charts for June, following the release of its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
The FromSoftware title also broke into the Top 20 of the data firm's monthly active user engagement charts at No.13, jumping from its No.27 position in May.
Fortnite and EA Sports FC 24 remained in the top two spots of Newzoo's revenue chart across all platforms, while Destiny 2 moved up three places from No.8 to No.5.
Final Fantasy 14 Online rose from No.33 to No.17 prior to the release of its fifth expansion Dawntrail on July 2, while Overwatch 1 and 2 came in at No.18 after the launch of season 11 on June 20.
While Luigi's Mansion 2 HD didn't make the Top 20 in the overall revenue charts, it climbed to No.2 on the Switch revenue charts in three days following its release on June 27.
Metroid Prime: Remastered also jumped 65 spots to No.13 on the Switch revenue charts, following the announcement of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's launch in 2025.
Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for May, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|2
|EA Sports FC 24
|3
|21
|Elden Ring
|4
|3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|5
|8
|Destiny 2
|6
|4
|NBA 2K24
|7
|7
|Valorant
|8
|9
|Diablo 4
|9
|13
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|10
|11
|Roblox
|11
|5
|Ghost of Tsushima
|12
|17
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
|13
|18
|World of Warcraft
|14
|23
|The Sims 4
|15
|20
|Minecraft
|16
|14
|League of Legends
|17
|33
|Final Fantasy 14 Online
|18
|32
|Overwatch 1 and 2
|19
|15
|Madden NFL 24
|20
|12
|MLB The Show 24
|Rank
|Last month Rank
|Title
|1
|1
|Fortnite
|2
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
|3
|3
|Minecraft
|4
|4
|Roblox
|5
|5
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|6
|7
|EA Sports FC 24
|7
|6
|XDefiant
|8
|8
|Rocket League
|9
|9
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
|10
|13
|Destiny 2
|11
|11
|Overwatch 1 and 2
|12
|19
|Valorant
|13
|27
|Elden Ring
|14
|10
|Apex Legends
|15
|12
|Diablo 4
|16
|16
|NBA 2K24
|17
|28
|MultiVersus
|18
|17
|League of Legends
|19
|18
|Madden NFL 24
|20
|21
|Fall Guys