Beamdog lays off 26 employees

Canadian-based developer Beamdog has laid off 26 staff, former employees have reported.

It's the latest studio to be affected by Embracer's restructuring program, having been acquired by the firm's subsidiary Aspyr Media last year.

As reported by Game Developer, staff such as former associate producer Misia Bloniarz have shared on LinkedIn that layoffs occurred at the studio last Friday.

"After four years at the company, I look back at my time there fondly, and wish everyone the best," Bloniarz wrote. "People took care of each other, and when times were hard, we raised each other up so we could solve problems together. It's a small world, and we'll see each other again."

Former associate graphic artist Jill Hollett added that "as part of the Embracer Group's ongoing restructuring initiative, Beamdog has made the difficult decision to release 26 employees, myself among them.

"I am incredibly grateful to them for affording me the opportunity to embark upon my professional journey in the industry. It has been an honour to collaborate with such exceptional individuals during my time there."

Earlier this year, Embracer announced plans to restructure after a "challenging year."

Beamdog is one of many studios experiencing layoffs as a result, also including Gearbox Publishing earlier this month. Campfire Cabal was shut down in August, followed by Volition Games at the beginning of September.