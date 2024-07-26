Steam demo overhaul includes standalone store pages, user reviews and wishlist notifications

Valve has introduced several changes to how demos are handled on Steam, as well as how developers can better get them in front of potential players.

Perhaps the most notable addition is that studios can now set up separate store pages for their free demos, where they can post screenshots, trailers and specify the contents of this download. These pages will also automatically link to the full game's store page for wishlisting or purchase.

In the announcement post, Valve said these pages are optional and can be taken down at a later date if the developer chooses. Studios will need a full written description, screenshots and tags before a page can go live. Pages can be set up for demos already available on Steam.

The store page will also collect and present user reviews specifically for the demo. If developers choose not to have a standalone page for the demo, these reviews will not appear.

Valve also assured developers that Steam will "treat your demo mostly the same way" regardless of whether or not it has a store page.

"One factor that may come in to play is if your demo ends up having a bunch of negative reviews it might be less appealing to potential players and may get filtered out of some views if the review score is too low," the company wrote.

"Of course the flipside can be true too; if players are loving your demo, the positive review signal to other players may boost interest."

Demos will now be treated "more like free games" on Steam, and as as a result they can appear in all the same sections, such as the 'New & Trending' charts or the 'New on Steam' page.

"Launching a new free demo for your game will behave similarly as launching a free stand-alone game on Steam," Valve explained.

Finally, Steam can also be set up to email players who have wishlisted the full game or followers of your company when the demo launches. Studios will "have some control" over when this email goes out; for example, those with demos releasing during the Steam Next Fest Press Preview can hold off notifying players until the Next Fest officially begins.

There are other, more consumer-facing changes, such as the fact demos can be added to a player's library without installing them, can be fully removed from accounts, and can still be installed if players own the full game.