Wildlife Studios cuts 21% of its staff

Wildlife Studios has announced that it will cut its workforce by 21%.

As reported by Game Developer, the decision will affect 133 people at the mobile game firm.

"We thank those leaving for their contributions, and we will be providing them assistance during this period of change. While we are focused on creating a smaller and more agile company, our investment in new games remains unaffected," said a company representative.

Layoffs at the studio were spotted as multiple staffers said that they were let go on social media.

Wildlife's redundancies mark the third consecutive year that the mobile games firm conducted layoffs. In 2022, it was suggested that it cut 300 roles.

While in 2023, Bloomberg Línea reported that the studio cut 13% of its workforce.