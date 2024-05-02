Take-Two reportedly shuts down Roll7 and Intercept Games, Private Division suffers layoffs

More details have emerged about the ongoing layoffs at Take-Two Interactive, with reports suggesting the publisher has shut down two indie-size studios.

Bloomberg reported it has seen internal documentation that reveals UK developer Roll7, known for the OlliOlli series and Rollerdrome, is planned for closure with the publisher working on severance agreements for affected staff.

The documents also detail plans to close Intercept Games, the Seattle-based studio behind Kerbal Space Program 2.

Yesterday, GamesIndustry.biz reported on a WARN notice filed in Washington State, revealing that a Take-Two-owned Seattle office will close this June and affecting 70 employees. Bloomberg noted this is approximately the same number of staff who work at Intercept Games.

Both studios are part of Private Division, Take-Two's label for publishing indie games. The label formed Intercept Games in 2020 after taking over development of Kerbal Space Program 2, and acquired Roll7 in 2021.

Bloomberg reported other Private Division staff have been affected by the layoffs, with a source telling GamesIndustry.biz that the "vast majority" of the label's teams in Seattle, New York, Las Vegas and Munich have been let go.

When asked for confirmation, Take-Two issues the same statement as yesterday, included below in full:

"On April 16th, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the Company's margin profile, while still investing for growth. As part of these efforts, the Company is rationalizing its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organizational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs. The Company is not providing additional details on this program.

"On April 18th Private Division successfully launched Moon Studio’s No Rest for the Wicked. The label continues to make updates to Kerbal Space Program 2 and plans to release Wētā Workshop Game Studio’s Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game in the second half of 2024."

Take-Two announced last month that it would be laying off 5% of all staff, approximately 580 people, in 2024 as part of the publisher's third cost-cutting program since February 2023.