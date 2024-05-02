Matthew Bromberg appointed CEO of Unity

Matthew Bromberg has been named as Unity's new CEO, the company announced today.

Bromberg will take over the role from interim CEO Jim Whitehurst, starting May 15, 2024.

Whitehurst will transfer to the executive chair of Unity's board, previously held by Roelof Botha who will become independent director of the board.

Bromberg has over two decades of experience in the industry, having previously served as COO at Zynga from August 2016 to April 2022. He also held leadership roles at Electronic Arts, including group general manager for BioWare and SVP of strategy and operations for EA Mobile.

"I am thrilled to join Unity as it embraces its next chapter," said Bromberg.

"I look forward to working with [Whitehurst], the board, and the incredible people of Unity to provide the best integrated platform for creators to bring great games and experiences to their audiences globally while also helping accelerate the company's revenue growth and profitability."

Botha added: "The board and the entire leadership team are confident that [his] proven leadership, customer-first mindset, and deep understanding of the dynamic gaming industry make him the right executive to lead Unity forward.

"I also want to thank Jim Whitehurst for leading Unity through its portfolio reset and cost structure rightsizing to focus on its core businesses and help position the company for long-term success."

Whitehurst took over as interim CEO following the departure of John Riccitiello last October, who left the company after nine years following the controversial decision to change Unity's runtime fee.