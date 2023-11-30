Thirdverse raises $8m in latest funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

VR games firm Thirdverse has raised $8 million in its newest funding round.

With this investment, the company has raised a total of $38 million in funding.

Thirdverse was established in 2020 and has released titles such as Altair Breaker and 5v5 shooter X8.

It operates as a developer, distributor, and management firm.

"We are thrilled to have raised $8 million in funding to continue our mission of pushing the boundaries of VR gaming. The success of 'X8' and our upcoming Soul Covenant release demonstrates the incredible potential of VR, and we are excited to bring these experiences to an ever-growing global audience," said Thirdverse CEO Hironao Kunimitsu.

Thirdverse's newest funding will go towards accelerating its VR games business operations.

Back in September, the firm announced that its latest title, Soul Covenant, is posed for launch in the first half of 2024.